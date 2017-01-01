Animation & Layers
Tag Frames
Include several animations in the same file tagging sections.
Playback Modes
Loop a section in forward, reverse, ping-pong modes. Change preview speed.
Onion Skin
See other frames as reference to animate.
Red/Blue Mode
Choose different onion skin modes.
Color & Painting
Palette Control
Copy & paste. Drag & drop. Resize palette.
Control Alpha Channel
Palette entries with alpha value.
Color Wheel
Select color harmonies.
Shading Mode
Create light and shadows with the shading ink.
Pixel Perfect Stroke
Create perfect strokes for pixel-art.
RotSprite Rotation
Avoid extreme pixel distortions when rotating tiny sprites.
Tiled Mode
Create patterns repeating the image in a 3x3 grid.
Custom Brushes
Create custom brushes for dithering.
Blend Modes
Composite layers to create color effects.
Import & Export Files
PNG Image Sequence
Open or save a sequence of images
Create Animated GIF
Create animations and save them as .gif files.
Create Sprite Sheets
Export your work to sprite sheets in .png and .json files.
Data Recovery
Recovery your sprites in case of crash.
Automatize Image Conversions
Integrate Aseprite in your assets pipeline with the command-line interface (CLI).
Create Texture Atlas
Store several animations in one texture atlas.
Get Aseprite for $14.99 USD
Get Aseprite for Windows macOS Ubuntu 14.04 + a Steam key