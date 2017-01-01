Animated Sprite Editor & Pixel Art Tool

 Buy Now Trial Version

Animation & Layers

Organize Layers

Create, copy, move, drag & drop layers.

Animate

Create, copy, move, link, drag & drop frames or cels.

Tag Frames

Include several animations in the same file tagging sections.

Playback Modes

Loop a section in forward, reverse, ping-pong modes. Change preview speed.

Onion Skin

See other frames as reference to animate.

Red/Blue Mode

Choose different onion skin modes.

Color & Painting

Palette Control

Copy & paste. Drag & drop. Resize palette.

Control Alpha Channel

Palette entries with alpha value.

Color Wheel

Select color harmonies.

Shading Mode

Create light and shadows with the shading ink.

Pixel Perfect Stroke

Create perfect strokes for pixel-art.

RotSprite Rotation

Avoid extreme pixel distortions when rotating tiny sprites.

Tiled Mode

Create patterns repeating the image in a 3x3 grid.

Custom Brushes

Create custom brushes for dithering.

Blend Modes

Composite layers to create color effects.

Import & Export Files

PNG Image Sequence

Open or save a sequence of images

Create Animated GIF

Create animations and save them as .gif files.

Create Sprite Sheets

Export your work to sprite sheets in .png and .json files.

Data Recovery

Recovery your sprites in case of crash.

Automatize Image Conversions

Integrate Aseprite in your assets pipeline with the command-line interface (CLI).

Create Texture Atlas

Store several animations in one texture atlas.

Get Aseprite for $14.99 USD

Get Aseprite for Windows macOS Ubuntu 14.04 + a Steam key

itch.io | Gumroad | Release Notes | How do I update my current version? | What do I get? | Older Versions